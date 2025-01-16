Housing Finance company Sammaan Capital stock jumped around 8.32 per cent on Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong Q3 business update for FY25. The stock ended the session at ₹154.58 on January 16.

“The Company has seen strong collections and recovery traction from its legacy portfolio, including from the portfolio already provided for, and from pools sold to asset reconstruction companies [ARCs],” the company told the exchanges.