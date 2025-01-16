Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Housing Finance stock jumps 8% after strong Q3FY25 business update

Housing Finance stock jumps 8% after strong Q3FY25 business update

Vaamanaa Sethi

Housing Finance Sammaan Capital stock jumps 8% after strong Q3FY25 business update

Sammaan Capital

Housing Finance company Sammaan Capital stock jumped around 8.32 per cent on Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong Q3 business update for FY25. The stock ended the session at 154.58 on January 16.

“The Company has seen strong collections and recovery traction from its legacy portfolio, including from the portfolio already provided for, and from pools sold to asset reconstruction companies [ARCs]," the company told the exchanges.

