Housing Finance stock Sammaan Capital jumps almost 18% after THIS update on secured NCDs. Details here

Housing Finance stock Sammaan Capital jumped almost 18 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 25, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session, after the company gave updates on the payment of interest on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it through a public issue.

Sammaan Capital share price opened at ₹125.60 against its previous close of ₹124.60 and jumped 18 per cent to an intraday high of ₹146.45. Around 1:05 PM, the housing finance stock traded 17.42 per cent up at ₹146.30.

In an exchange filing on June 25, the company said it had paid the entire interest amount on secured redeemable NCDs of ₹47 crore it had issued through a public issue and listed on the stock exchange.

In a separate exchange filing on June 24, the company said it had the entire interest amount on secured redeemable NCDs and unsecured redeemable NCDs of nearly ₹15 crore issued by it.

Similarly, in an exchange filing on June 20, it said it had timely paid the interest on secured redeemable NCDs of nearly ₹1 crore issued by it.

Sammaan Capital share price trend Sammaan Capital share price has been under pressure this year, falling 5 per cent. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹97.80 this year on April 7 and a 52-week high of ₹179.35 on August 22 last year.

On a monthly scale, however, the stock has been in the green since April. In June so far, it has risen 17 per cent.

