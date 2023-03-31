How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets

How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:37 AM IST
A nearly $15 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a strong quarter for U.S. stocks.
A nearly $15 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a strong quarter for U.S. stocks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×