Markets
How a multibagger stock could be a threat to your portfolio
Equitymaster 3 min read 03 Jul 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Summary
- The story of Varun Beverages has a warning for investors.
The longstanding rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola, a staple of countless Indian television advertisements over the decades, seems set to spill over into the Indian stock markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less