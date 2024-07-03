How a multibagger stock could be a threat to your portfolio

In addition to Varun Beverages, the RJ Group controls Devyani International, a franchisee for Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India. Both companies have caught the attention of investors, but it's Varun Beverages that has seen a significant re-rating, with its stock surging 1,270% since April 2020. Its P/E multiple soared from 35 times in 2020 to over 100 times by May 2024. In contrast, Devyani International's 47% gain since its September 2021 listing pales in comparison.