How a push for more IPOs fueled a wave of scams
Summary
‘Emerging growth companies’ received special treatment, and now the label has become a red flag.
The U.S. government has tried to address the long decline in stock-exchange listings by relaxing the rules for small public companies. But this approach creates a persistent risk: more stock scams.
