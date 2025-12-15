How a push for more IPOs fueled a wave of scams

Proponents of the exemptions say they save companies money and encourage more IPOs. Noting that EGC status can be lost in as little as one year, Atkins suggested in a Dec. 2 speech that companies should be allowed to remain EGCs for a minimum number of years, even if they exceed the JOBS Act’s size thresholds. He said this “could provide companies with greater certainty and incentivize more IPOs, especially among smaller companies." While the SEC has general authority to exempt companies from many securities-law requirements, it isn’t clear if it could use that authority to override a specific statutory limit set by Congress.