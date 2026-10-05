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How AI is impacting CCTV Stocks: Upper circuit — Check CP Plus brand Aditya Infotech, Prizor Viztech one-year returns

Experts believe growin AI theme is trickling down into the CC TV market companies and their stock performance

Asit Manohar
Published5 Oct 2026, 04:32 PM IST
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Aditya Infotech and Prizor Viztech are CCTV stocks benefiting from the growing AI theme, say experts.
Aditya Infotech and Prizor Viztech are CCTV stocks benefiting from the growing AI theme, say experts.(Photo: AI-generated for educations purposes)
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Amid the growing AI theme in the global market, including Dalal Street, the benefit is trickling down into the CCTV stocks. CP Plus brand parent Aditya Infotech shares today witnessed strong buying interest and touched 5% upper circuit within a few minutes of the market opening. Likewise, other CCTV maker SME stock Prizor Viztech, listed on the NSE surged 5% and hit upper circuit during the Monday session.

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According to stock market experts, this rally in CCTV stocks should be attributed to the relief rally on Dalal Street. This is AI impact on CCTV stocks. They said that amid the growing AI theme, the benefit is trickling down to the CCTV stocks, and this rally is a glaring example of it.

How AI is impacting CCTV stocks in India

Connecting the CCTV stocks rally with the AI theme, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The growing adoption of AI is expanding the role of CCTV beyond security. Computer vision can analyse live feeds for footfall, customer movement, queue lengths, occupancy and unusual activity, creating applications across retail, enterprises and public infrastructure.”

Pointing towards the upcoming CCTV maker companies on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta said, "The trend is also opening up opportunities for companies focused on AI-led surveillance, including Transline Technologies, which has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and builds AI-driven tools for video analytics, attendance tracking and surveillance.

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Echoing with Anuj Gupta's views, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key growth driver for India’s surveillance and CCTV industry, with conventional security systems increasingly being combined with video analytics, computer vision and automated monitoring.”

CP Plus brand parent Aditya Infotech's one-year performance

CP Plus-brand parent Aditya Infotech shares are among the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in 2026. The CCTV stock has risen 120% in six months and over 150% in YTD. However, in one year, Aditya Infotech's share price has delivered around 190% return to its shareholders.

Prizor Viztech share performance in one year

The SME stock has delivered over 320% in YTD and nearl 300% in one year. The stock is listed on the NSE SME platform.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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