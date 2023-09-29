Markets
How AI will impact the Indian pharmaceutical industry
Equitymaster 9 min read 29 Sep 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Summary
- With the inclusion of AI, the industry could see an improvement in efficiency, reduction in costs, and better quality of products and services
As the Indian pharmaceutical industry stands at the crossroads of tradition and technology, AI emerges as a transformative force poised to revolutionize drug discovery, development, and patient care.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less