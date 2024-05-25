How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday

"Markets don't fall on pessimism," Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind, a Sebi-registered portfolio manager, commented about the short-covering by FPIs. Markets typically fall when there are huge longs in system, and not somanyshorts. Shenoy added that March quarter results had been "really decent" and he expects the market momentum to continue. Aggregate net profit of 1,874 companies grew 26.4% year-on-year to ₹3.74 trillion in the final quarter of FY24.