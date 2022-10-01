How are currency exchange rates set? MintGenie explains

There are a slew of factors that collectively influence the exchange rate of one currency in relation to another. These include inflation, GDP data, changes in interest rate and unemployment. There are a range of short-term factors that influence the exchange rate such as daily demand and supply, natural or economic disasters and at times – rumours. For instance, when the supply races past the currency’s demand, the exchange rate will crash, and when the demand exceeds its supply, the exchange rate will jump.

