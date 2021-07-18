How are shares allocated in an oversubscribed IPO?

Let’s say there are 1 million shares on offer with a minimum lot size of 100 shares. So the maximum number of investors who can get at least one lot in this IPO is 10,000 (1 million shares/100 lot size). In the case of small oversubscription, say, 9,000 investors have bid but 7,000 have bid for one lot and remaining 2,000 have bid for two lots; so total shares bid for are 1100,00 shares (7,000 x 100 + 2,000 x 200). Here, one lot will be distributed among all bidders i.e all 9,000 investors will get one lot each and then the remaining shares will be assigned proportionally to the investors who have bid for more than one lot.

