Markets
How are you preparing for a possible market crash in 2024?
Equitymaster 5 min read 02 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Summary
- Having cash on hand at all times not only helps minimise losses during a crash, it also allows you to be greedy when others are fearful.
Word has it that David Einhorn is loading up on gold. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, is now 89% owned by Einhorn's fund, Greenlight Capital. The increased stake translates to record exposure to gold for Greenlight.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less