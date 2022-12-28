How Ashneer Grover earned 2.25cr in 8 mins and what you can learn?

“It was, however, a case of simple leverage—IPO financing. While I invested ₹5 crore from my pocket, Kotak Wealth got me financing for ₹95 crore at an interest rate of 10 per cent annualized for a week (the period for which IPO funds get blocked). This cost of ₹20 lakh as interest was an additional cost for acquiring the shares," Ashneer Grover shared in his book. He further added that, “By the time the trade got executed, I got a selling price of ₹136 per share. With my landing cost after interest being between ₹82–85, I ended up making over ₹2.25 crore."