How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty 50: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan index signals for India

Stock Market prediction for Friday, 11 September 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open gap-down as Gift Nifty indicated a weak start.

Asian stocks and bonds declined after a surge in oil prices triggered a selloff on Wall Street, while fresh inflation data strengthened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are expected to remain under pressure today as a sharp rise in crude oil prices continues to weigh on investor sentiment. WTI crude is trading in the $103–104-per-barrel range after rising around 7.5% in the previous session, while Brent has moved toward the $108 mark amid escalating tensions involving Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia. The sharp increase in crude prices is likely to heighten concerns over India's import bill, inflation and corporate margins, keeping risk appetite subdued.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Thursday? Breaking a three-session losing streak, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended marginally higher on Thursday, supported by late-session stock-specific buying despite a cautious market mood.

Elevated crude oil prices above $100 a barrel, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued, traders said. The market remained largely range-bound as investors maintained a cautious stance and kept exposure limited.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 138.36 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 74,902.59, following last-minute buying. During the session, it touched a high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,598.47.

The Nifty 50 rose 46.30 points, or 0.20%, to close at 23,477.80.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,362 level, down 122 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex closed at 74,902.59, gaining 138.36 points, or 0.19%, after recovering sharply from the day’s low of 74,598.47 during the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The index opened at 74,742.54 and touched an intraday high of 74,910.96.

Gupta said investor sentiment remained cautious amid weak global cues and continued foreign investor selling, while markets also remained focused on upcoming US inflation data and global interest-rate expectations.

On the technical front, Gupta said the Sensex remains below the 50-Day EMA at around 76,953 and the 200-Day EMA near 78,274, keeping the broader trend weak. The RSI has slipped further to around 30.21, indicating persistent bearish momentum and near-oversold conditions.

Nifty 50 Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said 23,370–23,350 is expected to act as an immediate support zone for the Nifty. A sustained breach of this level could drag the index towards 23,250, followed by 23,150–23,050.

On the upside, Krishan said favourable triggers could offer some respite, with 23,570–23,630, representing the recent bearish gap, likely to be retested. Sustained acceptance above this zone would be crucial for a recovery towards 23,800, which remains a key hurdle.

“Going forward, it would be prudent to closely monitor global developments, as they are likely to serve as key catalysts in shaping the intermediate trend of domestic markets,” Krishan said. Given the prevailing uncertainty, he advised market participants to avoid aggressive positioning ahead of the extended weekend and maintain a cautious approach.

US markets performance US stocks fell and Treasury yields rose on Thursday after another increase in key inflation data heightened market concerns. Wall Street also came under pressure as the US and Iran clashed in the Strait of Hormuz, while the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the second time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 declined 0.6% each, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65%. MSCI’s gauge of global stocks dropped 0.66%.

Crude oil According to Reuters report, oil prices rose on Friday, with both major benchmarks on track to end the week above $100 a barrel for the first time since mid-May, as escalating attacks along key Middle East shipping routes heightened concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or 1%, to $108.68 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 95 cents, or 1%, to $103.45 a barrel. Both benchmarks had surged more than 6% on Thursday.

Asian markets Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Asian markets fell sharply on Friday, with South Korea and Japan leading regional declines ahead of the crucial US inflation report.

“South Korea’s KOSPI is trading down 2.7%, with heavyweight stocks SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics falling 4% and 3.8%, respectively, while the small-cap KOSDAQ has declined more than 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 2.6%, with the Topix falling 1.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 has declined 1%,” he said.

“Investors across the region are bracing for the CPI data, which economists say will be pivotal in determining whether the Federal Reserve holds rates steady or hikes them at next week’s meeting,” Ponmudi added.

South Korea's Kospi index performance The KOSPI index opened at 6,802.50 and is currently at 6,853.00, down 180.92 points, or 2.57%, from the previous close of 7,033.92.

Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s Nikkei plunged more than 3% in early trading on Friday as renewed tensions in the Middle East and a surge in oil prices heightened concerns over inflationary pressures.

At around 9:15 am local time (0015 GMT), the Nikkei 225 was down 3.03% at 63,291.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.5% to $108.15 a barrel after jumping 6.34% in the previous session.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed above $100 a barrel on Thursday after Yemen’s Houthis seized control of the strategic Red Sea port city of Mocha.

Taiwan stock market The Taiwan Weighted Index (TWII) is currently at 46,108.88, down 831.61 points, or 1.77%, from the previous close of 46,940.49. The index opened at 46,651.21.