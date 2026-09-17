How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty today: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan signals for India

Stock market prediction on Thursday, 17 September, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely start on a negative note on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in three years.

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday, while US stock futures fell after Fed's policy decision outcome.

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“Indian markets are likely to remain vulnerable after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first hike since 2023, while signaling the possibility of another increase later this year. The hawkish stance, aimed at addressing persistent inflationary pressures—including those linked to elevated oil prices—has pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and strengthened the dollar, with the Dollar Index trading around 100.35. In India, the 10-year government bond yield remains elevated near 7.09%, reflecting pressure from higher global yields, elevated crude oil prices and continued weakness in the rupee,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? Indian equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in regional markets as expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision lifted investor sentiment.

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The Nifty 50 closed at 23,217.60, rising 99 points or 0.43 per cent, while the BSE Sensex gained 332.63 points or 0.45 per cent to finish at 74,336.45.

Large-cap stocks drove the market’s gains, with buying interest concentrated in banking, FMCG and automobile stocks. Meanwhile, IT shares came under profit-taking pressure following their recent strong performance.

“Markets staged a recovery on Wednesday following the recent sharp sell-off, gaining nearly half a percent and providing some respite from the prevailing weakness. The rebound was supported by buying in select heavyweight stocks; however, gains remained volatile amid elevated crude prices, global uncertainty and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty settled at 23,217.60, up 0.43%, while the Sensex closed at 74,336.45, higher by around 0.45%,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP Research. Religare Broking.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,242 level, down nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex According to Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, the BSE Sensex closed at 74,336.45, gaining 332.63 points (0.45%). After opening at 74,249.31, the index touched a high of 74,505.86 and a low of 73,981.33. Despite the gap-up opening, the benchmark struggled to sustain momentum above 74,500, reflecting continued selling pressure at higher levels.

“Overall, the Sensex continues to maintain a sideways-to-bearish outlook, with the 73,500–74,000 zone acting as a crucial support area. Sustaining above 74,500 could encourage buying interest and support a recovery towards 74,800–75,000, while a decisive break below 74,000 may trigger further selling pressure. Traders should closely monitor price action around the key support and resistance levels, along with changes in OI concentration, before taking fresh directional positions,” Gupta said.

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Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index remained sideways during the day as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed rate decision and forward guidance. On the higher end, 23,300 acted as resistance, while the index found support above the previous low.

“The RSI is in the deep oversold zone; however, this does not automatically signal a recovery, though a potential recovery may be around the corner. A decisive move above 23,300 might lead to a recovery towards 23,500 and higher. On the lower end, the downside may resume below 23,200,” De added.

US markets performance US stocks ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years and signalled that further rate hikes could follow as it works to rein in persistently high inflation.

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The S&P 500 declined 0.4% after surrendering a modest gain earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 631 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was nearly flat, slipping less than 0.1%.

Stocks initially retained their early gains following the Fed’s rate decision, but sentiment weakened as investors assessed the central bank’s outlook for further monetary tightening.

Crude oil prices Oil prices declined in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session’s losses, after reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude cargoes via Oman eased concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2%, to $104.59 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined $1.14, or 1.1%, to $101.29 a barrel. Both benchmarks had dropped by around $3 in the previous session.

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South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korean equities opened higher on September 17 despite hawkish signals from the US Federal Open Market Committee. The KOSPI started the session at 6,779.02, gaining 61.05 points, or 0.91%, from the previous close, according to the Korea Exchange.

The KOSDAQ also moved up, standing at 820.66, up 4.68 points, or 0.57%. The index later extended its gains to 823.28.

Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.24%, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.76%.

“Asian markets are trading on a mixed note in early trade, with the Nikkei 225 gaining around 0.40% while South Korea’s KOSPI remains largely flat. The uneven regional cues, alongside elevated oil prices, higher U.S. Treasury yields and persistent currency pressures, are likely to keep investor sentiment cautious,” Ponmudi added.

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Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s stock market continued its upward trajectory, with TAIEX index trading 1.45% higher at 46,513.85 on 17 September.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.