How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty tomorrow: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan signal for India

Stock Market prediction for Monday, 7 September 2026: Indian equity markets ended the week on a cautious note, extending their corrective trend as elevated crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global interest-rate outlook continued to dampen investor sentiment.

While benchmark indices recovered on Friday and broke a four-session losing streak, the gains remained limited amid persistent foreign investor selling and concerns over rising energy costs.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened this week For the week, the Nifty 50 declined around 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex fell nearly 1% to settle at 76,515.43. Both benchmarks recorded their fourth consecutive weekly decline, highlighting continued weakness despite selective buying in individual stocks. The broader market remained relatively resilient, with small-cap indices posting marginal gains, while the mid-cap index ended lower.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 362.57 points, or 0.485, to close at 76,515.43, with 20 of its constituents ending in positive territory while 10 declined. The benchmark surged as much as 730.28 points, or 0.95%, during the session to touch an intraday high of 76,883.14.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.25 points, or 0.10%, to finish at 23,897.70. The index remained above the previous close for most of the trading session and crossed the 24,000 mark to hit an intraday peak of 24,005.75, gaining 132 points at its highest level. However, it surrendered most of its gains during the newly introduced Closing Auction Session and ended with a marginal rise.

Top five Triggers that will dictate the Indian stock market next week According to market experts, the week ahead is likely to remain highly influenced by global monetary policy decisions, crude oil price movements and evolving geopolitical developments.

US employment data: Investors will closely assess how the stronger-than-expected US jobs data could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision.

Investors will closely assess how the stronger-than-expected US jobs data could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision. US-Iran war: The US military said it carried out strikes on three Iranian crude oil tankers, destroying one, in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ targeting of two US Navy warships with ballistic missiles.

The US military said it carried out strikes on three Iranian crude oil tankers, destroying one, in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ targeting of two US Navy warships with ballistic missiles. Crude oil prices: Oil prices climbed on Friday, posting strong weekly gains as the United States and Iran resumed military exchanges in the seventh month of their conflict. US retail diesel prices also surged to a record high. Brent crude advanced 7.6% over the week, while US crude prices gained nearly 10%, as the war continued to disrupt supply routes across the Middle East.

Oil prices climbed on Friday, posting strong weekly gains as the United States and Iran resumed military exchanges in the seventh month of their conflict. US retail diesel prices also surged to a record high. Brent crude advanced 7.6% over the week, while US crude prices gained nearly 10%, as the war continued to disrupt supply routes across the Middle East. FII flows: Foreign investors turned net sellers in Indian equities in the first week of September after two consecutive months of buying, withdrawing ₹ 7,443 crore as rising crude oil prices, higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar weighed on risk appetite.

Foreign investors turned net sellers in Indian equities in the first week of September after two consecutive months of buying, withdrawing 7,443 crore as rising crude oil prices, higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar weighed on risk appetite. Gold prices: Gold prices declined on Friday and were headed for a weekly loss after stronger-than-expected US jobs data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as early as this month, reducing the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for tomorrow: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty Gift Nifty closed at around 10 points down at 23,999.50 on 5 September.

Sensex The Sensex closed the week at 76,515.43, rising 362.57 points, or 0.48%, on Friday. However, the index still ended the week nearly 1% lower. The benchmark broke a four-session losing streak but continues to trade within a broader corrective and consolidation phase.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, on the upside, the 77,000–77,500 zone is expected to serve as the immediate resistance, while the 77,700–78,000 range remains a key hurdle. A decisive and sustained move above 78,000 could reinforce the recovery and pave the way for the index to target 78,500–78,800.

“On the downside, 23,800 remains the immediate and crucial support zone. Holding above this region will be important to prevent further deterioration, while a decisive break below 23,800 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to the 23,600 region. Momentum indicators remain weak, with the MACD remaining in negative territory, indicating that the underlying momentum continues to favour the bears. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautious,” Ponmudi said.

Nifty 50 The Nifty index remained under pressure throughout a volatile trading week. It opened at 24,117.55, hit a high of 24,143.15 and a low of 23,786.80 before ending at 23,897.70. Overall, the index declined 277.95 points, or 1.15%, during the week.

“For the coming week, 23,800–23,600 will act as the immediate support zone, while 24,000–24,200 remains the key resistance area. The broader trading range is expected between 23,600 and 24,200, with a Sideways to Bearish bias. Sustaining below 24,000 could keep selling pressure intact and may lead to a retest of lower support levels, whereas a decisive move above 24,200 would be required to negate the current bearish undertone. Traders are advised to remain stock-specific, avoid aggressive positions within the range and follow disciplined risk management,”

US markets performance US stock futures edged higher on Friday as investors awaited the closely watched August jobs report for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%. The S&P 500 is up 0.5% so far this week, while the Nasdaq 100 has advanced 0.2%. US markets will remain closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korean equities ended a volatile week on a weaker note on September 4, with a sharp midweek sell-off triggered by escalating US-Iran tensions more than offsetting gains supported by robust exports and reduced concerns about further US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Kospi closed at 6,687.21 on September 4, marking a decline of around 1.5% for the week from 6,788.88 on August 28. The index rose 0.46% on August 31 and gained another 0.23% the following day before tumbling 3.99% on September 2, its biggest move of the week. The Kospi then rebounded 0.26% on September 3 and jumped 1.64% on September 4.

Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s equities ended higher on Friday, supported by gains across the Real Estate, Banking and Textile sectors. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.28%. SoftBank Group Corp. was among the top performers on the Nikkei 225, surging 11.78%, or 589 points, to close at 5,590.

Taiwan stock market Taiwanese stocks ended higher on Friday, supported by strong gains across the Computers & Peripherals, Machinery and Optoelectronic sectors.

At the close, the Taiwan Weighted Index climbed 1.61%. Tyntek Corp was the session’s top performer on the Taiwan Weighted, surging 10.00%, or 9.50 points, to close at 104.50.