How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan index signals for India

Stock Market prediction for Monday, 7 September 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to begin the week on a negative note on Monday, 7 September.

Asian markets opened broadly higher on Monday, while US stock futures edged higher on Friday.

Last week, Indian equity markets closed on a cautious note, extending their recent correction as elevated crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the global interest-rate trajectory continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Although benchmark indices staged a recovery on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, the gains were modest as persistent foreign investor outflows and concerns over higher energy costs kept market sentiment subdued.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened last week? For the week, the Nifty 50 slipped around 1.15% to end at 23,897.70, while the Sensex declined nearly 1% to close at 76,515.43. Both benchmark indices registered their fourth straight weekly fall, underscoring persistent weakness in the market despite selective buying in individual stocks. The broader market showed relative resilience, with small-cap indices ending marginally higher, while the mid-cap index closed in negative territory.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 362.57 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 76,515.43. Of its 30 constituents, 20 stocks closed higher, while 10 ended lower. The index gained as much as 730.28 points, or 0.95%, during the session, touching an intraday high of 76,883.14.

The broader NSE Nifty also advanced 24.25 points, or 0.10%, to finish at 23,897.70. The index traded above the previous close for most of the session and briefly crossed the 24,000 level, hitting an intraday high of 24,005.75, up 132 points from the previous close. However, most of these gains were erased during the newly introduced Closing Auction Session, leaving the benchmark with only a marginal increase at the close.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,985 level, down nearly 62.60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The Sensex ended Friday’s session at 76,515.43, gaining 362.57 points, or 0.48%. Despite the Friday rebound, the benchmark closed the week nearly 1% lower. The index snapped a four-session losing streak but remains in a broader corrective and consolidation phase.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the 77,000–77,500 range is likely to act as the immediate resistance on the upside, while 77,700–78,000 remains a crucial hurdle. A decisive and sustained break above 78,000 could strengthen the recovery momentum and open the way for the Sensex to move towards 78,500–78,800.

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Nifty 50 The Nifty index remained under pressure amid a volatile trading week. The index opened at 24,117.55, touched a high of 24,143.15 and a low of 23,786.80, before closing at 23,897.70. Overall, the index fell 277.95 points, or 1.15%, over the week.

“For the coming week, 23,800–23,600 will act as the immediate support zone, while 24,000–24,200 remains the key resistance area. The broader trading range is expected between 23,600 and 24,200, with a Sideways to Bearish bias. Sustaining below 24,000 could keep selling pressure intact and may lead to a retest of lower support levels, whereas a decisive move above 24,200 would be required to negate the current bearish undertone. Traders are advised to remain stock-specific, avoid aggressive positions within the range and follow disciplined risk management,” Deepesh Sarawagi, Executive - Research Technical at Choice Broking.

US markets performance US stock futures edged higher on Friday as investors awaited the closely watched August jobs report for further indications of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%. The S&P 500 has advanced 0.5% so far this week, while the Nasdaq 100 has risen 0.2%. US markets will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Crude oil prices Oil prices continued to rise on Monday as escalating tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz fueled concerns that disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies could persist.

Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.54%, to $96.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 66 cents, or 0.72%, to $92.14 a barrel.

Brent prices jumped 7.8% last week, while WTI surged nearly 10%, after renewed attacks by the US and Iran disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route that previously carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

South Korea's Kospi index performance The Kospi opened 3.09% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 1.33%, with South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics leading the gains.

Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed nearly 1%, while the broader Topix index gained 0.55%, on Monday.

“Asian markets are maintaining a positive tone in early trade this morning, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up more than 2% and South Korea's Kospi nearly 3% higher,” said Ponmudi.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stock market also traded in green, with TAIEX index up over 1.56% in Monday's trading session.