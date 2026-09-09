How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan index signals for India

Stock Market prediction for Wednesday, 9 September 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to witness a gap-down start on Wednesday, 9 September, as rising Brent crude prices, along with intensifying Middle East tensions, are weighing on global risk sentiment and investor appetite.

Asian markets opened broadly higher on Wednesday, meanwhile, US stock futures traded nearly flat.

“Indian equities are likely to open with a gap-down, with GIFT Nifty signalling a weak start as Brent crude approaches the $100-a-barrel mark and escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to weigh on global risk appetite. A weak Wall Street close has added to the cautious tone. Beyond the opening, the market's response around the 23,600 level will be critical in determining whether selling extends towards 23,500 or bargain buying triggers a recovery towards the 23,750-23,800 zone,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Tuesday? Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, fell sharply on Tuesday, September 8, extending their decline for the second straight trading session.

The Sensex dropped 555 points, or around 0.73%, to end at 75,577.58. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 144 points, or 0.61%, to close at 23,635.10.

“Indian equities are likely to remain under pressure amid weak global cues, elevated crude prices and continued concerns over supply disruptions following the latest escalation in US-Iran hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 1.3% to hover near US$99/bbl, adding to concerns over energy security and inflation. Investors will track crude prices, developments around the West Asia,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,638 level, down nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The Sensex opened at 75,970.28, touched an intraday high of 76,012.11 and slipped to a low of 75,553.35, before closing near the day's low at 75,577.58.

On the Sensex outlook, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "On the daily chart, the index remains below both the 50-Day EMA at around 77,130 and the 200-Day EMA near 78,343, keeping the broader trend bearish. RSI has declined to around 33.40, indicating weak momentum and proximity to the oversold zone.

Support is now placed at 75,000–75,300, while 75,800–76,000 has turned into the immediate resistance zone. A sustained hold above 76,000 would be required for a meaningful recovery, whereas a decisive break below 75,000 could extend the downside."

Nifty 50 The index opened lower by around 34 points at 23,743.10 and initially touched an intraday high of 23,758.95, from where profit booking intensified throughout the session. Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 23,623.10 before recovering marginally to close at 23,635.10.

On the Nifty 50 outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited, said, “From a technical perspective, RSI stands at 30.88 against its RSI Average of 42.97, indicating weak momentum and the index approaching oversold territory. Nifty continues to trade below its key moving averages, with the 50-Day EMA around 24,116 and the 200-Day EMA around 24,335, keeping the broader structure bearish. Immediate support is placed at 23,500–23,580. On the upside, 23,800–23,870 is the immediate resistance zone, followed by 23,950–24,000, while the 50-Day EMA remains a major hurdle above this zone.”

US markets performance Stock futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday evening following a weak session, as rising oil prices continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 21 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures remained near the flatline.

Also Read | US stocks slip as Middle East conflict pushes oil prices higher

During Tuesday’s regular trading session, the Dow declined 1.2%, posting its steepest one-day drop in nearly three weeks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also ended lower, falling 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Crude oil prices Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, climbing more than $1 in early trading after Iran launched fresh attacks on US military assets in the Gulf, as the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran continued to spread across the region.

Brent crude futures gained $1.57, or 1.6%, to $99.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased $1.60, or 1.72%, to $94.63 a barrel.

Brent prices have surged around 25% since early August, as hopes of a lasting resolution to the six-month-long conflict weakened and renewed fighting intensified.

South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1%, supported by strong performances from the country’s two major chipmakers, SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. The rise followed a 1.3% increase in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, in New York.

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Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.23%, while the broader Topix index declined 0.35%, in early morning session on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Japanese equities ended lower, led down by losses across the Paper & Pulp, Transportation and Communication sectors. The Nikkei 225 closed 1.69% lower at the Tokyo market.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stock market also traded in green, with TAIEX index up over 0.70% in Wednesday's trading session.