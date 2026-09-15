How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan index signals for India

Stock market prediction on Tuesday, 15 September, 2026: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open in the green on Tuesday, September 15, as Gift Nifty signalled a positive start amid rising crude oil prices.

Asian markets remained under pressure on Tuesday, while US stock futures remained flat ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias today, with crude oil prices remaining the biggest near-term risk for domestic equities. Renewed U.S.–Iran military tensions and the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have raised concerns over a broader regional conflict and potential disruptions to global energy and shipping routes. While GIFT Nifty futures are indicating a technical rebound from last week’s lows, the macroeconomic pressure from higher oil prices amid an uncertain geopolitical backdrop is likely to keep investor sentiment guarded at higher levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened last week? The Indian stock market ended last week on a weak note, extending its weekly losing streak to five consecutive weeks—the first time in a year that the market has recorded such a prolonged decline.

The benchmark indices began the week on a cautious footing and remained under pressure for most of the trading sessions. As a result, the Sensex dropped 2.27% to close at 74,781.76, while the Nifty declined 2.09% to end at 23,398.10.

“Markets came under renewed selling pressure on Friday, extending the corrective phase amid weak global cues. The Nifty opened with a gap-down start; however, a rebound in select heavyweights across sectors helped trim some of the losses. The index eventually closed at 23,398.10, down 0.34%. Technically, despite the market being in oversold territory, we are yet to see any meaningful respite, indicating that bears continue to remain in control. Going ahead, the 23,100–23,300 zone remains the key support area, while resistance has shifted lower to 23,600–23,800. Given the combination of elevated crude prices, rising bond yields and persistent FII outflows, we maintain a negative stance on the index and recommend a cautious, stock-specific approach, with positions on both sides, limited exposure and strict risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,531.60 level, up nearly 46.30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, believes that the index recovered strongly after testing the 74,160 zone and broke the 74,500 mark during the session, improving the short-term structure.

Gupta further explained that the immediate support is placed at 74,000–74,160, while 75,000–75,200 remains the key resistance zone. The broader trading range is likely to remain between 74,000 and 75,200, with the index maintaining a sideways bias unless it manages to break either side of this range convincingly.

“Looking ahead, the broader outlook for the Sensex remains sideways, with the index likely to consolidate within the 74,000–75,200 range in the near term. Holding the 74,000–74,160 support zone could keep the recovery attempt intact and allow the index to retest 75,000–75,200. A decisive breakout above the resistance zone would strengthen the outlook and open the door for further upside, while a break below 74,000 could bring renewed selling pressure. For now, the market remains cautious but shows signs of resilience after the sharp recovery from lower levels,” said Gupta.

Nifty 50 Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 came under heavy selling pressure during the week, ending at 23,398 and extending its corrective trend for the fifth straight week.

According to Mishra, the 23,000–23,100 range will be an important support zone. A sustained break below this level could pave the way for a decline towards 22,400. On the higher side, 23,600 is expected to be the immediate resistance, while the broader 23,900–24,200 range is likely to remain a key hurdle for the index during the week.

US markets performance US equities fell on Monday as leaders of major AI companies called for a slower pace of technology development, triggering a sharp sell-off in chip stocks, while elevated oil prices added to pressure ahead of this week’s Fed meeting. The S&P 500 lost 0.48%, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.56%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.29%.

Crude oil prices Crude oil prices continued their upward momentum, while Asian bonds declined in line with US Treasuries as rising energy costs heightened inflation concerns and boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.3% to nearly $107 a barrel, taking its gains this month to more than 18%. Oil prices climbed as traders assessed potential disruptions to Middle East supplies, with a key Saudi Arabian pipeline remaining offline following recent attacks.

South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korea’s Kospi index fell 3.3%, dragged down by sharp declines in its two biggest stocks, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, on Tuesday.

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Japan's Nikkei index performance Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday morning, taking cues from Monday’s sell-off on Wall Street. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over the pace of AI development and persistent inflation worries, with the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly crossing the 5% mark. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.44%.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s stock market opened in red, with TAIEX index trading 0.16% lower at 45,790.32 on 15 September.