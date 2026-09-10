How Asian markets, crude will impact Sensex, Nifty: What GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan index signals for India

Stock Market prediction for Thursday, 10 September 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to continue its losing streak on Thursday, 10 September, as Gift Nifty indicated a gap-down start.

Asian markets also traded in red, meanwhile, US stock futures also witnessed a significant fall.

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“Indian equities are likely to open flat to mildly negative, with GIFT Nifty indicating a cautious start. Global sentiment remains weak as elevated crude oil prices and rising bond yields revive concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates. Beyond the opening, the market's response around the 23,400-23,300 zone will be crucial in determining whether the decline extends further or bargain buying sparks a technical recovery,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, September 9, as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices to a six-week high, raising concerns over a renewed rise in global inflation.

Extending its losing run for the third consecutive session, the Nifty fell 0.86% to close at a three-month low of 23,431. The Sensex also declined 1.08%, ending the session at 74,764.

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“Markets remained under pressure on Wednesday, extending the recent corrective phase as escalating geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The Nifty declined 0.86% to close at 23,431.50, while the Sensex fell 1.08% to 74,764.23. Investor sentiment remained fragile as Brent crude moved back above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. The rupee also came under pressure, briefly weakening beyond ₹95 per dollar before recovering, aided by suspected RBI intervention,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,461.50 level, down nearly 90.70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

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Sensex The BSE Sensex witnessed a sharp sell-off during today’s session, closing at 74,764.23, down 813.35 points (-1.08%). The index opened at 75,216.22 and initially moved higher to an intraday high of 75,251.23, but sustained selling pressure dragged it lower to close at the day’s low of 74,764.23. The weak finish reflects continued pressure at higher levels and keeps the near-term market tone cautious.

“From a price-action perspective, the Sensex has slipped below the 75,000 mark and closed near the lower end of the day’s range, indicating weakness in the short-term structure. The immediate support is placed at 74,500–74,600, while 75,000–75,200 remains the key resistance zone. The broader trading range is likely to remain between 74,500 and 75,200, with the index maintaining a sideways-to-bearish bias unless it manages to reclaim the resistance zone convincingly,” said Sachin Gupta, VP - Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking.

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Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index has slipped further, with no respite seen in the market. Uncertainty surrounding the Middle East has increased, as indicated by the rising crude oil prices. Besides, the index has slipped below the previous swing low on the daily chart.

“The RSI has also slipped into the oversold zone. Though the trend remains weak, if the Nifty manages to hold above 23,500 on Thursday, a meaningful recovery could be seen. However, a fall below 23,400 might trigger further correction in the index,” he said.

US markets performance Benchmark indices on Wall Street extended their losses on Wednesday, September 9, as an expanded bond-buyback programme failed to ease the sell-off in US Treasuries. Rising crude oil prices further weighed on investor sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped another 400 points, taking its three-day decline to around 1,300 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell, declining 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Crude oil prices Oil prices remained elevated on Thursday after Brent crude crossed the $100-a-barrel mark, as traders anticipated further supply disruptions following the largest attacks on shipping by Iran and the United States since their six-month-long conflict began.

Brent crude futures gained 0.1% to $101.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.5% to $96.55 a barrel.

South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korean shares declined more than 1% on Thursday as growing tensions in the Middle East weakened investor risk appetite.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 96.61 points, or 1.37%, to 6,955.03. Among major chip stocks, Samsung Electronics dropped 1.67%, while SK Hynix declined 1.35%.

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Japan's Nikkei index performance The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% in early trading, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 leading regional losses, declining 1.07%. The Topix also slipped 0.53%.

In the currency market, the Japanese yen was little changed at 153.57 per dollar after rising 0.3% in the previous session. The offshore Chinese yuan remained largely steady at 6.7056 per dollar.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s stock market opened 52.4 points lower on Thursday, with selling pressure intensifying in early trade and dragging the index down as much as 378 points to 46,805.36, below the key 47,000-point mark.

The sharp decline came just a day after the TAIEX had bounced more than 300 points, as investor sentiment reversed sharply overnight.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.