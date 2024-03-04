Much like how you need a bank account for everyday financial transactions such as withdrawing funds from ATMs or transferring money between individuals, entering the realm of the stock market necessitates having a demat account.

Demat account

A dematerialised (demat) account serves as a digital repository for the financial securities purchased by an investor, storing them in electronic format. This account streamlines the storage and management of financial securities, offering convenience and accessibility to investors.

Steps for opening a demat account

The process of opening a demat account through a depositary participant is very simple and easy. It is similar to the opening of a bank account.

The demat account can be created by following four simple steps, as follows:

1. To open your demat account, you first need to select a Depository Participant (DP) at your convenience.

Also Read: What is a demat account and how does it work? MintGenie explains

2. A form has to be filled out by the investor before the account is created. The investor would be required to provide all the necessary details along with copies of the needed documents.

These documents include proof of address, identity, income, etc. Above all, a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is mandatory for opening this account. After the verification of all these documents, the investor must proceed to the next step.

3. An in-person verification also takes place to cross-check the identity and validity of other documents that the investor has provided. Also, the investor would be handed a list of rules and regulations along with the details of the charges that the BO has to pay the DP.

4. Right after the entire verification and approval of all the documentation, the investor’s demat account becomes operational.

Also Read: How to start investing in the stock market — A step by step guide

FAQs

Can a demat account be opened in the name of joint holders?

Yes. A demat account can be a single-holder account or a joint-holder account. A demat account can have a maximum of three account holders, i.e., one main holder and two joint holders.

Can any information submitted at the time of opening a demat account be modified at a later date?

Yes. Except for the type of account, all other information, such as the name of the account holder, address, bank details, date of birth, etc. can be changed.

Also Read: Commodity derivatives are good for farmers – if govt stops meddling in markets

What is the difference between a broker and a depository participant?

A depository participant (DP) is an intermediary between the investor and the depository, such as CDSL or NSDL, while a broker is an intermediary between the investor and the stock exchange.

A depository participant (DP) acts as an intermediary between the investor and the depository, such as CDSL or NSDL. The depository is an organization that holds securities in electronic form, eliminating the need for physical share certificates.

A broker, on the other hand, acts as an intermediary between the investor and the stock exchange. They facilitate the buying and selling of securities on behalf of their clients.

Also Read: NSE is now India's second-largest commodity platform… with an asterisk

Can a demat account be opened directly with the depository?

A demat account cannot be opened directly with depositories. The demat account has to be opened only through a depository participant (DP).

Can securities of different companies be held in one demat account?

Yes. Securities of different companies can be held in the same demat account. This feature offers investors significant convenience and streamlines the management of their investment portfolio.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!