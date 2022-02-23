Inside the NSE that Chitra Ramkrishna ruled

The list of governance transgressions are unending. Technology policies were circumvented to allow the mystic to communicate even as key data from the exchange went missing, its former board (before 2015) failed to heed the regulator’s directives, and the former NSE management, under Ramkrishna, stymied internal secretarial audits in 2015. Then came the allegations of unfair advantage provided to a few brokers. A whistle-blower complaint, from an individual who went by the name Ken Fung, stated that the NSE’s colocation and algo trading services provided an unfair access to a few brokers. Colocation refers to the service where the exchange permitted brokers to locate their servers in its own premises. This reduces latency and enables faster access to market data and thereby trading.

