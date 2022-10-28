How China-West tension is boosting appeal of Indian stock markets3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:35 AM IST
The premium for Indian stocks over emerging-market shares is currently three standard deviations higher than the 10-year average
Companies in India release their September quarter earnings around the Diwali festival, the high season for domestic consumption. No surprise then that this is when analysts run a reality check on the country’s billion-plus shoppers: How many of them took a home loan, ordered a fresh coat of paint, bought a phone? There’s a more pressing question this year: How did Dixon do?