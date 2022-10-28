How China-West tension is boosting appeal of Indian stock markets

Yes, the worst of the inflation surge is probably over, and the Reserve Bank of India may be close to a pause in its interest-rate cycle. But price pressures are still elevated. Going into the festival season, quarterly consumption volumes had been declining 1% annually for the past three years. Unilever Plc’s local unit is sitting on its lowest gross margin in several years. The software services industry, for which India is globally known, is staring at weak demand from European clients even as it battles high employee attrition at home.