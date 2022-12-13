Dalmia Bharat shares dropped significantly on Tuesday after the company inked a deal to acquire Jaypee Group's cement assets for a whopping ₹5,666 crore. So far, in the day, Dalmia Bharat's shares have plunged by over 5% on Dalal Street. Notably, shares of Jaiprakash Associates and Jaiprakash Power Ventures also plummeted in the trading session. However, the acquisition of Jaypee's cement assets is likely to enable Dalmia Bharat to expand its presence in the central Indian cement market. The deal is seen as a step forward in becoming a Pan-India player for Dalmia.

