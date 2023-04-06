How did banking, realty and NBFC stocks perform today after RBI repo rate decision? Stocks to buy ahead

How did banking, realty and NBFC stocks perform today after RBI repo rate decision? Stocks to buy ahead4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
- During its meeting in April, the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) opted to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.50 percent.
During its meeting in April, the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) opted to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.50 percent. After the statement by the RBI, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks saw a boost as the NIFTY PSU bank rose by 0.33%, with the top 5 performers being Bank of Maharashtra up 1.95%, PNB up 1.07%, SBI up 0.90 %, IOB up 0.44%, and Central Bank of India up 0.40%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×