How did banking, realty and NBFC stocks perform today after RBI repo rate decision? Stocks to buy ahead

“As a result, the housing sector's current growth rate is anticipated to continue, if interest rates are not increased further. The banking and NBFC industries, as well as other industries like real estate and infrastructure, are projected to benefit from the decision to maintain the repo rate's stability. In the near future, it is anticipated that stocks in the banking, auto, and consumer durable sectors would lead an increase. Investors looking to profit from this trend in the near future could think about buying shares in PSU banks like SBI and Canara Bank, as well as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Also, it would be wise to investigate Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock in the near future," said Amit Gupta.