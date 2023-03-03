How dividend investors can pick the right companies

Antonio DeSpirito, lead portfolio manager of the BlackRock Equity Dividend portfolios, says the timing of a dividend cut can tell investors about the underlying health of a company. “Work that we have done on this shows that if a business is making an out-of-business-cycle cut, that can be a sign of danger. That usually means there’s some long-term secondary issue at a company. The stock is less likely to recover," he says. “If you see a business cut during a downturn, there is a better chance that stock is going to recover."