The legal moves startups make before going public

In order to achieve the IPO milestone, a company must change its name—a company has to go from “private limited" to “limited". This change has to be approved by the board and shareholders, and an application has to be made to the registrar of companies (RoC) to implement it. Private companies have various restrictions on share capital such as a limit on the number of people who can be shareholders and limits on trading of the shares. Converting to a public company removes these restrictions, and the change is mandatory for any company that wants to list on stock exchanges.