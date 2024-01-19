How does Indian market stack up against Asian peers when it comes to recent correction?
Over the past four trading sessions, both the Nifty and Sensex witnessed a nearly 2% decline, a trend that mirrors the performance of their Asian counterparts. South Korea's Kospi experienced a drop of 2.42% in last four trading sessions, while Taiex shed 1.62% in the same period.
As financial markets around the world experienced notable shifts in recent trading sessions, India's Nifty 50 and Sensex were not exempt from the heightened volatility. A combination of weak Q3 earnings reported by major Indian companies so far and weak global cues has cast a shadow over investor sentiment.
