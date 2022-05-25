How export duty on steel will impact domestic market in India?

Previously, the domestic market witnessed a rise of 7-8% in the input cost which was taking a toll on the developers. The government has found a significant way to defeat these difficulties, with bringing down of tax collection on resulting in lower costs as regarding the supply network. Additionally, decrease in import duties on three critical unrefined substances for steel creation and three inputs for making plastic things, will assist with lessening cost of creation thus, influencing cost of steel and plastics which are required for development. This move shall see the much needed relaxation which was needed for the country's in-house real estate market. Not only will it curb down the ascent of 7-8% of inputs costs but will also being about a rise in the existing supply chain network.

