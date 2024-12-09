Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced new rules to tackle high volatility in the derivatives market and safeguard the interest of retail investors.

The F&O (Futures & Options) market has long attracted investors with the promise of quick profits, but SEBI's data reveals that 93% of individual investors in this space face losses. This prompted SEBI to introduce stricter regulations, including increasing the minimum contract size to ₹15 lakh, limiting weekly expiries, and imposing new margin requirements such as an additional Extreme Loss Margin (ELM) on expiry days.

However, the efficacy of these changes is now being questioned by experts, as they anticipate some unintended consequences.

With fewer participants holding larger positions, volatility might become more pronounced, creating potential flashpoints of instability, experts opined. Further, reduced participation from retail traders could reduce liquidity, making price movements more sensitive.

Could SEBI's new rule of F&O trading make the matter worse? Puneet Sharma, CEO and Fund Manager at Whitespace Alpha, believes that by increasing the minimum contract size and consolidating weekly expiries, the number of active participants may shrink.

"When fewer participants are holding bigger positions, sudden swings in the market can become more pronounced," he explained. Sharma also pointed out that sidelining retail traders could weaken the market's ability to absorb shocks.

One of the key issues raised by experts is the potential reduction in market liquidity. Jathin Kaithavalappil, Assistant Vice President at Choice Broking, believes that the concentration of trading activity into monthly expiries could reduce liquidity, leading to larger price movements. "Reduced liquidity may result in greater price movements,” he said, highlighting potential challenges.

Conversely, Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO, FYERS, argued that the market functioned perfectly well before weekly expiries were introduced. "I expect it will continue on the same trajectory. Traders will need to think beyond 'expiry day strategies.' One thing is certain—the frequency of freak trades will likely reduce,” he said.

Impact on Retail Traders Retail investors, who are often drawn to the quick profit potential of F&O trading, may also face challenges due to the increased costs and reduced flexibility brought about by the new rules.

Pranay Aggarwal, CEO of Stoxkart, believes that while the changes might reduce volatility in indices and push some retail traders toward cash trading, ongoing geopolitical tensions could continue to affect investor sentiment.

Adding to this, Aniruddha Sarkar, CIO & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Advisors, explained that the new rules will reduce the number of retail traders who would continue this addictive gambling with little to no knowledge of sophisticated derivative trading strategies which institutional traders have access to.

However, Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director & CEO of SKI Capital, said that while retail investors could face challenges due to increased costs, disciplined trading might benefit them in the long run, acknowledging that the rules could reduce speculative losses.

Institutional Dominance One significant concern raised by several analysts is that the new rules may favour institutional investors over retail traders. With higher capital requirements and fewer flexible trading opportunities, institutional players may be better equipped to navigate these changes.

"The new rules seem to tip the balance in favour of institutions, as they are more adept at managing higher thresholds and adjusting to reduced expiries," said Puneet Sharma.

However, Khoday of FYERS pointed out that the playing field for retail investors remains relatively level, as institutions are also subject to certain regulations limiting their derivatives exposure. "Retail investors aren’t yet facing the same restrictions, and we hope it stays that way," he emphasised.