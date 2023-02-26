How global stock indices impact the economy

The MSCI indices are market capitalization-weighted indices. Stocks selected for its equity indices are the ones which are easily traded and have high liquidity. The highest weightage on the index is given to the stock with the largest market capitalization. MSCI indices are calculated daily. The MSCI Index India evaluates the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the Indian market. With 113 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the Indian equity universe. In this index, the financial sector has the highest weight of 24.74% followed by IT at 15.72% and Energy at 12.04%.