How gold price rally helped Manappuram shares hit 52-week high — explained

How gold price rally helped Manappuram shares hit 52-week high — explained3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:24 PM IST
- Manappuram Finance share: Market is expecting better order book and business volume in gold loan segment as rising gold price would enable applicants to get more money on their valuables, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Manappuram Finance share price today hit a new 52-week high of ₹133.40 per share on NSE in early morning deals. Manappuram Finance shares today opened with an upside gap and logged over 4 per cent intraday gain within few minutes of stock market's opening bell on Tuesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×