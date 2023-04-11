How gold price rally helped Manappuram shares hit 52-week high — explained

According to stock market experts, Manappuram Finance shares are rising these days due to rising gold prices. They said that in January to March 2023 quarter, gold price has risen to the tune of 8 per cent, which is expected to fuel business volume of the financial company leading to better numbers in current results season. They said that Manappuram share price is in uptrend and it is on cusp of giving breakout at ₹137 apiece levels. They went on to add that after giving breakout at ₹137, Manappuram shares may go up to ₹155 per share levels in one to three months.