How HCL Tech shares are likely to perform tomorrow after Q2 results

HCL Technologies beat analysts' estimates during the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The IT major registered a 6% growth in the bottom-line front, while revenue climbed by 19.5% year-on-year. Margins were above expectations, while the company continued to post strong growth in order books with 11 large deals won in Q2. Further, HCL Tech raised its guidance outlook indicating its optimism about its growth going forward. Additionally, the company has announced a third interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for its investors. Post Q2 results, HCL Tech shares are likely to react positively on exchanges on Thursday.

