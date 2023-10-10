How higher Crude prices impact Indian oil marketing companies - Explained
The recent rise in crude prices is leading to volatility in share prices of OMC that have remained in down trend since high in July. The higher crude prices are likely to impact profitability putting pressure on marketing margins even as refining margins provide support
The share prices of Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) that have remained in a down trend since their 52-week highs in July have seen high volatility during two trading sessions this week, post Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a rise in oil prices. The share prices of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may remain volatile in the near term looking at uncertainties pertaining to the oil prices amidst geopolitical stress caused by Israel Hamas Conflict, said analysts.
