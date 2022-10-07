How important is technical analysis for F&O trading?

In the trading profession, one needs to define exits for capital preservation and protection when things don’t work as desired; and that’s possible only by using TA. Futures and Options are derivative contracts that are time bound and their price usually factors in the fundamentals of the company, market psychology and likely future events. The price moves in trends and many times follow patterns that tend to repeat having regard to time and historical levels. TA essentially interprets such price movements and aids in taking more appropriate entry and exit using simple and time-tested techniques. Therefore, learning TA becomes imperative for your F&O trading journey.