How index-fund investing turned into an extreme sport

We now have ETFs that capture the returns of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning stocks; own convertible bonds issued by companies that hold bitcoin in their corporate treasury; use borrowed money to buy already leveraged loans; follow an index of small-to-midsize uranium stocks; track the future cost of transporting crude oil by sea; and replicate the performance of Icelandic stocks. Although some are actively managed, many charge fees 20 to 30 times higher than a traditional index fund.