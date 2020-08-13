How India can boost social impact investing

Avoiding Conflict of Interest: The potential beneficiaries from the creation of an SSE also include intermediaries that will get into the business of verification and certification. While marketising the field is about signalling efficiency, specialised certification adds significant costs. The gains of marketising may get nullified by the cost of certification. Be that as it may, we need to identify professionals who understand the social sector well enough to certify and not reduce it to a site of profit mining. The report talks about minimum reporting standards suggesting “if the SE is an FPE, it must have received funding from any one or more of the impact investors who are members of the Impact Investors Council" (p.49) to be eligible for listing. Investors getting the power of listing is not good and this should be de-mutualised.