The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath on Thursday said the Indian stock market is in a much better condition if compared to the US market. “There was a time when if US markets caught a cold, we'd catch a fever," Kamath tweeted.

However, since 2010, the Zerodha co-founder said, the Indian market is “much better" compared to the US, volatility wise.

“While the credit is usually given to more local participation, it has got more to do with SEBI regulations that reduced leverage," Kamath noted.

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 8, 2022

The Zerodha CEO further said, “The above chart isn't even a fair comparison, Nifty is an index of the 50 largest Indian companies and S&P 500 consists of the 500 largest US companies in the US. Nifty should be a lot more volatile."

Kamath thinks the post-2008 crash regulatory changes led to this.

“Aug 2011: Penalty for non-collection of end-of-day margins (SPAN) in F&O. Until then, brokers could allow customers to trade with whatever margins, even overnight," he said.

“Aug 2014: Min 50% haircut for loan against security. Until then, promoters and HNIs could borrow as much as 100%," he further said.

“Unwinding of LAS positions when markets fell in 2008 created snowball effect. 50% is now high margin of safety for NBFCs, enough to avoid liquidation on bad days"

“May 2018: Penalty for non-collection of exposure & other margins in addition to SPAN for end-of-day F&O positions"

“Nov 2019: Penalty for non-collection of end-of-day VAR+ELM margins for stocks. Until then, brokers could potentially fund the margins to buy stocks."

“July 2020: Peak margin penalty for allowing customers any additional intraday leverage above SPAN+Exposure or VAR+ELM," tweeted the Zerodha CEO.

Kamath also said that most of these developments have hurt the revenues of brokers in the short term but led to lesser volatility. “This has significantly improved the odds of retail participants doing well," he said.