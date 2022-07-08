How Indian stock market is 'much better' compared to US, explains Nithin Kamath2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 09:58 PM IST
- Since 2010, the Zerodha co-founder said, the Indian market is ‘much better’ compared to the US, volatility wise
The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath on Thursday said the Indian stock market is in a much better condition if compared to the US market. “There was a time when if US markets caught a cold, we'd catch a fever," Kamath tweeted.