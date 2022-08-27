How Indian stock markets may react on Monday after Fed chief comments spark selloff2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- US indices tumbled after Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough
Listen to this article
The US Federal Reserve has been on an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates and its Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering of global monetary policymakers made it clear that its fight against inflation is not over, dashing Wall Street’s hopes that Fed may soon ease up on high interest rates.