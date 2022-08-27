“Nifty started a correction last week after six straight weeks of gain and this correction may continue in the coming week because there is a sharp sell-off in the US market after hawkish commentary by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The direction of global markets will be the dominant factor for this week while on the domestic front, India's GDP numbers and August month auto sales numbers will be important factors. Apart from this, the market will also have an eye on movement in crude oil prices, the dollar index, and US bond yields," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

