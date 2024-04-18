How India's stock show set the stage for a bulk deal bonanza
Summary
- For promoters and large shareholders looking to take some money off the table, FY24 was a great year. Block and bulk deals shot up 55% to touch a record ₹5.25 trillion during the year, while the Nifty 50 rose 28.6%
Mumbai: For large investors looking to sell some of their shares, FY24 was the year when the right opportunity presented. In a year the local stock market took off, block and bulk deals shot up 55% to touch a record ₹5.25 trillion, data from Prime Database showed.