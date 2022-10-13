How Infosys shares could react tomorrow after Q2 earnings

In its investment thesis, JP Morgan said, Infosys has aggressively realigned its strategic focus to scale digital transformation projects over the last couple of years. This includes significant investments in sales, increased large deal participation, and increased flexibility on deal structure. This has been rewarded with a sharp increase in large transformation deals around DX projects, hybrid cloud adoption, and automation. It has also ramped up partnerships across tech ecosystems. While Infosys was traditionally a laggard in infra services, the shift to as-a-service and its realignment has come at an opportune time.

