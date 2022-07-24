How Infosys shares may react after Q1 results

Mitul shah - Head of research at Reliance Securities said, "Infosys reported a subdued performance in 1QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 20.1%, 163 basis points below our estimate of 20.7%. Its net income stood at Rs53.6 billion (down 6% QoQ/ up 3% YoY), while the adjusted net margin came in at 15.5% vs. our estimate of 16.3%. The higher tax rate (tax rate increased by 131 basis points yoy/433 basis points QoQ) also impacted its net income. Revenue grew by 4% QoQ/18% YoY in USD to $4,444 million , 0.7% above our estimate of $4,411 million. Sequential constant currency growth came in at 5.5% vs. our estimate of 3.7%, impacted by cross currency headwinds. The growth was broad-based across verticals, business segments, and geographies."

