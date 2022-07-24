How Infosys shares may react after Q1 results

How Infosys shares may react after Q1 results3 min read . 08:28 PM IST
Infosys shares will be in focus during this week's trading session after the company missed analysts' estimates during the June 2022 quarterly earnings. Infosys' revenue was robust, however, net profit recorded a marginal upside year-on-year but a sequential decline as operating margins were impacted due to aggressive hiring, higher employees cost, and sub-contracting expenses. Notably, Infosys has raised its FY23 revenue guidance in constant currency, while retaining EBIT margins estimates for the fiscal FY23. Investors will take note of the Q1 financial performance while placing their bets.
In Q1FY23, Infosys registered a consolidated net profit of ₹5,360 crore rising by 3.2% yoy but down by 5.7% qoq as rising costs took the shine off deal wins in the quarter. On the other hand, revenue stood at ₹34,470 crore higher by 23.6% yoy and 6.8% qoq. Infosys increased its FY23 revenue guidance to 14%-16% from the previous 13%-15% in constant currency. While the operating margin estimates were maintained at a growth rate of 21%-23%.
Mitul shah - Head of research at Reliance Securities said, "Infosys reported a subdued performance in 1QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 20.1%, 163 basis points below our estimate of 20.7%. Its net income stood at Rs53.6 billion (down 6% QoQ/ up 3% YoY), while the adjusted net margin came in at 15.5% vs. our estimate of 16.3%. The higher tax rate (tax rate increased by 131 basis points yoy/433 basis points QoQ) also impacted its net income. Revenue grew by 4% QoQ/18% YoY in USD to $4,444 million , 0.7% above our estimate of $4,411 million. Sequential constant currency growth came in at 5.5% vs. our estimate of 3.7%, impacted by cross currency headwinds. The growth was broad-based across verticals, business segments, and geographies."
As of June 30, 2022, Infosys employees count is 3,35,186 - a net addition of 21,171 from 3,14,015 headcount as of March 31, 2022. Net addition has increased by 67,233 counts from total employees of 2,67,953 as of June 30, 2021. Further, its IT services attrition rate has increased to 28.4% in Q1FY23 versus 27.7% in Q4FY22 and 13.9% in Q1FY22.
Shah added, "EBIT de-grew by 1% QoQ (up 5% YoY) to Rs69.1bn while EBIT margin stood at 20.1% (down 149bps QoQ /down 361bps YoY), 63bps below our estimate of 20.7%, due to higher employee cost and sub-contracting expenses. Aggressive hiring resulted into lower utilisation for the quarter impacting overall operating margins." Further, he said, though, LTM attrition stood at 28.4% compared to 27.7% in 4QFY22, management indicated 100 basis points fall in attrition during the quarter.
Meanwhile, in the quarter under review, Infosys' operating margin was impacted to 20.1% - down by 3.6% from 23.7% in Q4FY22 and below 1.4% from 21.5%. Operating profit stood at ₹6,914 crore up by 4.7% from ₹6,603 crore in Q1FY22 and sequentially down by 0.6% from ₹6,956 crore in Q4FY22.
Markets are yet to react on Infosys shares after Q1 earnings. Last week, on Friday, Infosys shares closed at ₹1506.30 apiece lower by ₹26.55 or 1.73%. Infosys is the fourth largest company in India and the second largest IT firm in terms of market valuation. Currently, its market capitalisation is at ₹6,33,793.91 crore on BSE.
Aditi Patil - research associate at Prabhudas Lilladher said, Infosys (CMP: Rs.1506) is currently trading at 26x/23x on FY23/24 EPS of ₹57/66 with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 12%/12% over FY22-24E
Shah said, Infosys reported a subdued 1QFY23 performance. Margins were below our expectations. However, management raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance from 13-15% to now 14-16% and maintain its EBIT margin guidance at 21-23%, indicating better performance during the balance of 9M of FY23. Considering the industry-leading double-digit revenue growth, a rising share of digital business (61% of revenue), likely improvement in EBIT margin levels from current levels, and valuation comfort post stock price correction, we have a BUY recommendation at present.