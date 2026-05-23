How intelligent NBFCs are fuelling India’s next credit cycle

If you have been part of India’s NBFC journey over the last decade, the shift is impossible to miss. An industry once labelled as “shadow banking” - operating with limited data symmetry and without the backbone of formal credit bureaus - has steadily evolved into one of the most critical pillars of our financial ecosystem.

What set NBFCs apart even then was their agility - the ability to move faster, adapt quickly, and serve segments that traditional banking often could not reach.

What’s remarkable today is how that same entrepreneurial agility has been amplified by technology.

NBFCs are no longer just complementing banks; they are competing with them on scale, sophistication, and speed.

But the real transformation runs deeper.

What began as a shift from physical to digital lending is now evolving into something more fundamental - a move from digital to intelligent, where decision-making, customer experience, and operations are increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI)-led systems rather than static processes.

The shift from rules to intelligence At the core of this transformation is a decisive shift in how lending decisions are made. Static, rule-based underwriting is giving way to dynamic, data-led intelligence.

AI models now integrate alternative data, behavioural patterns, and contextual signals to assess creditworthiness in real time. This is not merely automation; it is a reallocation of roles.

Machines excel at pattern recognition and speed, while human judgment anchors trust and context.

Together, they are enabling faster, sharper, and more inclusive credit decisions.

Operationally, this shift extends across the entire lifecycle. AI and machine learning are embedded from onboarding and underwriting to fraud detection, collections, and portfolio monitoring - enabling systems that not only execute but continuously learn and adapt.

The business impact is structural. Lenders are seeing lower cost-to-serve, significantly faster turnaround times, improved risk outcomes, and more consistent portfolio quality.

Unlocking Bharat’s next growth curve The transformation in lending is equally visible in how customers experience credit.

Increasingly, journeys are end-to-end digital. A growing number of borrowers now complete their entire lifecycle, from application to repayment, without ever visiting a branch.

Onboarding is paperless, approvals are near-instant, and servicing is always-on.

This shift is particularly significant in Bharat. While urban India led the first wave of digitisation, the next phase of growth is being driven by tier-2 and tier-3 markets, where demand for formal credit is accelerating rapidly.

AI-led underwriting is enabling lenders to assess thin-file customers using alternative data, making risk-calibrated lending possible even in semi-urban and rural markets.

At scale, this is expanding access without diluting prudence. Institutions like Hero FinCorp now cover 96% of India’s PIN codes, extending access to credit across remote villages and dense urban centres alike.

Generative AI is further democratising access by enabling customers to interact in their preferred language and breaking long-standing linguistic barriers.

Trust as the new currency As technology reshapes lending, trust becomes the defining differentiator.

The evolving regulatory framework by the Reserve Bank of India underscores the importance of transparency, data privacy, and customer protection.

For NBFCs, the path forward lies in responsible innovation - leveraging AI to scale, while ensuring governance and customer trust remain non-negotiable.

The road ahead: Intelligence as a growth multiplier The NBFC playbook is being rewritten. Success will no longer be defined by access to capital alone, but by the ability to deploy it intelligently- anticipating risks, embedding credit seamlessly into ecosystems, and serving customers with precision.

As India’s credit demand deepens, particularly across emerging segments, intelligent NBFCs will play a defining role in shaping a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.

The shift from traditional to predictive intelligence is not incremental; it is structural. And at its core, it is transforming how credit reaches and empowers millions across India.