How investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala predicted Zomato share crash last year2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 11:44 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had predicted about the fall in Zomato and some other shares as they were trading at higher valuations
Zomato shares have been nosediving after climbing to its life-time high of ₹169 apiece levels in mid-November 2021. The huge sell-off was triggered in the last two sessions after the end of one-year lock-in for promoters, founders, employees and other, who constitute around 78 per cent of the net paid up capital of the food chain platform stock.